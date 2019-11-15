Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Service 12:00 PM Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. 2222-24 Barhamville Road View Map Burial Following Services Memorial Gardens of Columbia 9301 Wilson Boulevard View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Bertha M. Milhouse COLUMBIA - Sister Bertha M. Milhouse was born March 2, 1952 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina and departed this life on November 7, 2019, at her home. Bertha was the fifth child born to the late Willie Lee and Clorine Stevenson Milhouse. Bertha was educated in the Richland County Public School System. She attended Ridgewood Elementary School, Fairwald Middle School and she was a member of the 1972 graduating class of Eau Claire High School. Bertha attended Midlands Technical College where she received an Associate Degree in Business Management. She was employed by DXC Technology in Blythewood, South Carolina, as a Senior Business Analyst and Supervisor. Bertha was a member of Toastmasters International Club. After many years away from the church, on October 22, 2019, Bertha honored her promise to the Lord and rededicated her life to Christ and confessed Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Those who will cherish her memory are her brother, Willie (Dora) Milhouse; her sisters, JoCarolyn Milhouse (Solomon) Amusan, and Sarah Milhouse (Lawrence) Johnson; an adopted brother, Aaron (Nellie) Brown; one uncle, two aunts, three nieces, three nephews, host of cousins, other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Sister Bertha M. Milhouse will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12:00 PM at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc., 2222-24 Barhamville Road with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Family Visitation will be held today from 6-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

