Bertha Sease WEST COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Ms. Bertha Sease, 63, of West Columbia will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea with Pastor Lucuis R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah AME Church Cemetery. Mrs. Sease passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 PM Sunday, February 17, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
|
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019