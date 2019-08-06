Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Taylor. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Whaley Street United Methodist Church 517 Whaley Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Taylor COLUMBIA A funeral service to celebrate the life of Bertha Player Taylor will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Whaley Street United Methodist Church, 517 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC 29201. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. She passed away on August 3, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Columbia, SC March 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Sallie Easler and John J. Player. Bertha retired from the United States Army Reception Station in 1984 where she served as Supervisor of the Personnel Affairs Branch. She received numerous awards throughout her civilian career always putting God first, family and then work. She set the standard and had a positive influence on her employees and the new soldiers coming into the U.S. Army as well as leaders throughout Fort Jackson. She was very much respected for her dependability, honesty, advice, organization and inspiration to others. Her warm and caring spirit will be treasured by everyone who came in contact with her. In April, 2019 she had the opportunity to tour the Reception Station one last time. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold N. Taylor of 65 years; her brother, J.W. Player; and her sister, Kathryn W. Player. Bertha Taylor is survived by her daughter, Trudi Taylor Greene (Lee) of Lexington, SC; sons, Glenn Gerald Taylor (Susette) of Sanford, NC and Wayne Douglas Taylor (Wendy) of Columbia, SC; daughter, Terri Taylor Johnson (Chris) of Gilbert, SC. She is also survived by her 8 much adored grandchildren, Courtney Greene Turner (Justin), Samuel Philip Johnson, Lauren Taylor Johnson, Grayson Elizabeth Taylor, Zachary Ryan Whitley, Meaghan Waltmann Fant (Chris), Leman Edward Greene III (Jess), Steven Devereaux Greene (Kristin); and her 3 great granddaughters and one great grandson: Alyssa Morgan Johnson and twins Lillian Dorothy and Olivia Taylor Turner and great grandson, Jaxon Devereaux Turner. Her Christian faith was her guiding light. Bertha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Interment for Bertha will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whaley Street United Methodist Church, 517 Whaley Street, Columbia SC 29201. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

