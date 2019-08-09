Bessie D. Seabrook COLUMBIA - Ms. Bessie D. Seabrooks, 84, of Columbia, passed on Aug. 7, 2019. She is survived by her nieces; Georgean McConnell, Columbia, SC, Renae Willis, Mansfield, OH., Rev. Ryan McConnell, Joseph McConnell of Columbia, SC. Funeral service will be 11:00AM (Graveside) Sat., Aug.10, 2019 @ Hassion Hill Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019