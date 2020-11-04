Beth Bickham
November 1, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Beth Adams Bickham, 85, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Born in Eufaula, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Fannie Adams. Beth is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Dr. D. Wayne Bickham; her children, Kathy Bickham, Lisa Aucoin (Russ), Adam Bickham, April Heffner (Toby), Teresa Kreeger (Nathan) and Monica Hutson (John); 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Belk of Auburn, AL.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bickham is predeceased by her siblings, Dr. Barbara Mowat, Jane Goff and Gerald Adams.
Beth graduated from Auburn High School, where she met her husband, and Auburn University with a degree in education. She always remained a faithful Auburn fan. As a young woman, Beth taught elementary school students in Birmingham, Alabama and with the Department of Defense Schools in Madrid, Spain before focusing on her own children and growing family.
For many years, Beth taught Sunday School classes for young and old alike as an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church and most recently at Trinity United Methodist in Blythewood. She had especially fond memories of the George Huggins class.
A true lifelong learner, Beth was an enthusiastic travel partner and a voracious reader. Friends and family received newspaper clippings in the mail on a regular basis because she was certain they would enjoy the information as well. Her favorite topics for discussion were religion and politics. Regardless of your religious beliefs or political ties, she was ready to learn and always had a piece of information or an opinion to share.
Beth's acceptance and forgiveness of others was one of her defining characteristics. Although tiny in stature, her generosity and capacity to love and embrace others was immense.
And still they gazed and still the wonder grew how that one small head could carry all she knew - Oliver Goldsmith
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. A private graveside service will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, SC 29016 or Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
