Beth Hunter LaRussa CHAPIN - Beth Hunter LaRussa, 81, of Chapin, South Carolina, passed away on March 9, 2019. Born June 1, 1937, in Kershaw, South Carolina, she was the daughter to the late Lewis F. Hunter and Lois Brasington Hunter. Beth graduated from Eau Clare High School and attended the University of South Carolina. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was also a loving and caring mother. She was employed by the University of South Carolina for 30 years. During her tenure with USC, she was the personal Administrative Assistant to Head Football Coaches and Athletic Directors, Coach Marvin Bass (1962-1965) and Coach Paul Dietzel (1966-1974). She was a loyal Gamecock fan. She enjoyed attending the Carolina football and basketball games. After leaving the USC Round House, she went onto work for the USC College of Criminal Justice and then for the USC College of Business, before retiring. After retirement, she was a successful antique buyer and seller for 12 years. Beth is survived by her daughter, Robin Cooper of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Brittany Anderer of Salt Lake City, Utah; Ashleigh Van Berkum (Andrew) of Chapin, SC; and Hunter Anderer of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank "Bo" Hunter; and daughters, Patricia Anderer and Judy Cooper. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Cir Suite 100 Columbia, SC 29210.

501 Elmwood Ave

Columbia , SC 29201

