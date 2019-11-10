Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bethany Nowell-Haxton. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Bethany Campbell Nowell-Haxton COLUMBIA - Surrounded by her friends and family, Dr. Bethany Campbell Nowell-Haxton passed peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Irmo, South Carolina, following an extended illness. Beth was born on October 20, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Dr. John and Esther Campbell Nowell. She grew up in the rural town of Trenton, TN and graduated from Peabody High School. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Psychology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Beth worked for several years as a bookstore manager. She later earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology, completing a dissertation on the experience of human connection. Beth was a skilled psychologist who worked for many years to improve the lives of troubled youths and their families through her service to South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. Beth also served as Clinical Consultant for the Governor's Office, Continuum of Care Division and counseled adolescent girls living in group homes. On October 13, 2000, Beth married Dr. William Haxton. They were devoted partners in life and, for the past fifteen years, shared a private practice in Irmo, South Carolina. Beth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; her stepson Timothy Haxton and his wife Misty of Atlanta, GA; her stepson Joshua Haxton and his wife Meaghan of Lexington, SC; her stepson Aaron Haxton of Irmo, SC; her step-grandson, Logan Haxton; and by her sister Holly Connors, brother-in-law Todd Connors, and niece Austen Connors of Culver City, CA. A memorial service will be held for Beth at Dunbar Funeral Home, 7600 Woodrow Street in Irmo, South Carolina, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in Beth's name to the or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Memories may be shared at

