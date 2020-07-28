1/1
Betsey Ellis
1927 - 2020
Betsey Sipple Ellis COLUMBIA - Betsey Sipple Ellis, 92, wife of F. Earl Ellis, Sr., died on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born December 20, 1927, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. Sipple, Sr. and Mary Holtzmuller Sipple. Betsey grew up in the Hollywood-Rose Hill area and attended Columbia city schools. She then attended Converse College and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's in English and a Master's in Teaching. She taught English at Caughman Road Middle School, where she was named Teacher of the Year, and Crayton Middle School. Betsey loved swimming and drinking strong cups of coffee. She radiated love and laughter throughout her life. Betsey was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, F. Earl Ellis, Sr., and her brother, Joseph H. Sipple, Jr. Betsey is survived by her children F. Earl Ellis, Jr. (Becky); Dr. Michael H. Ellis (Pam), and Libby Collins (Alan); seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
