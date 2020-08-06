1/2
Betsy Moon
1930 - 2020
Betsy Jane Todd Moon COLUMBIA - Betsy Jane Todd Moon passed away July 30, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Alma Eberhardt and Clarence Welhoff Todd. Born February 15, 1930 in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was a 1948 graduate of Central High School in Charlotte and attended Queens College. Betsy married Edward Clarence Moon, Jr. in 1956. They raised three sons, Edward Clarence Moon, III, Steven Todd Moon, and James Binford Moon in Charlotte until the family moved to Columbia in 1973. She enjoyed her garden and bridge clubs, was an ardent Atlanta Braves baseball fan (and once appeared in their online advertising). She valued her years spent as a docent at the SC Governor's mansion, and loved volunteering as a reading tutor for children at Lonnie B Nelson Elementary School. Her true gift was caring for others, and she dearly loved her friends and family. She was a long time member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. When her sons became adults Betsy asked each one who they thought was her favorite. Each of the boys gave her a name. No name was stated twice. This was great news to Betsy because it meant she raised her sons with equal love and care. She is survived by her sons, Edward Clarence of Charleston, Steven Todd of Columbia and his wife Kathleen Flint Moon, and James Binford of New York City, her grandchildren, Susan Todd Moon and Thomas Edward Moon, and many nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brother Edwin Richard Todd, and her sisters Doris Todd Arnold and Lois Ann Todd. She will be buried at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery alongside her husband. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be limited to family. The family is assisted by Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church Foundation, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
