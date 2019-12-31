Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy Spivey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betsy Spivey COLUMBIA - Betsy Spivey, age 80 passed away on Tuesday, December 24 th , 2019 in Columbia, SC surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lora and Enoch Fillinger; sisters: Nancy, Ruby, Ethel, Nadine, Rebecca and brother, Homer. She is survived by husband, Gene; twin sister Bessie and brother in law Tom Thompson, sister Cora Adams; daughters Sharon Broome and Virginia Spivey; granddaughters Rachel (Kenny) Fights and Kayla Spivey; great grandson Jacob Fights; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Born a coalminer's daughter in the mountains of Chapmanville, West Virginia, she then moved to the Flagler Beach, Florida area where she met her sweetheart of 65 years, Gene. In addition to co-founding her legacy-Pool Patrol Service, she had a passion for cooking and music, enjoyed going to "spin and win" at a casino and playing cards. She never met a stranger and loved to laugh. Betsy was dedicated to her family. The many wonderful memories her family has of her is a testament to this. The celebration of her life will be at noon on Saturday, January 4 th at the Bayview Baptist Church, 5300 Two Notch Road, Columbia. Fellowship will directly follow the service at the church.

