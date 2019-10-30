Bette Orr COLUMBIA Bette Davis Collins Orr, 72, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away October 27, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1947 in Henderson, North Carolina to the late John A. Davis and Frances Campbell Davis. Bette was predeceased by her husbands, Jimmy Collins and Claude Orr and sister, Ellen Coombes. She is survived by sons, Tray Collins (Melinda) and Brian Collins (Shannon); seven grandchildren: Zachery, Austin, Kelley, Nicholas, Cameron, Spencer and Aidan and one great-grandchild, Jace; brothers: Johnny, James, and Tommy Davis and sister, Carol Chavis. Bette was a well loved hair stylist for fifty plus years. She loved people and made many friends throughout her career. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 1025 Pineview Drive, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 09:30 am until 11:30 am at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 1025 Pineview Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm in the sanctuary with Rev. Eddie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019