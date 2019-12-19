Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette J. Carlsen. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Service 11:00 AM Redeemer Lutheran Church St. Andrews Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bette J Carlsen IRMO - Bette J Carlsen, 86, passed away in her home, Tuesday, December 17 2019. Bette "Grancy" was born in Paducah, Kentucky, July 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl E. Jacob and Willie Mae Jacob. Bette attended Florida State University studying Physical Education; here she met her beloved late husband of 62 years, Lt. Col. Virgil V. Carlsen. As a military wife, she followed his assignments and lived in 10 different states and several countries in Europe. She loved to travel, learning about other countries, cultures and food. Bette was an avid golfer, lover of nature and all animals. She enjoyed cooking, antiquing, collecting baskets, being outdoors in the warmth of the sun, a love of birds, Bunco, the color beige, a lifetime enjoyment of her dogs, time spent helping her granddaughters grow up and spending precious moments with her loving family. Surviving are her loving son, Dustin Carlsen of Irmo, SC, son, Christopher Carlsen and his wife, Lynn of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Kelsey Berzley and her husband Erik of Irmo; and granddaughter, Keagan Carlsen and fiancée Tyler Cox of West Columbia, SC. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church on St. Andrews Road in Columbia, reception to follow. Interment will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, next to her beloved husband. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservancy of South Carolina. Memories may be shared at

