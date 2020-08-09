1/1
Bettie Rosaine Counts Derrick
1935 - 2020
Bettie Derrick LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Bettie Rosaine Counts Derrick, 85 of Little Mountain, widow of Louie Carroll Derrick, died August 7, 2020 at the Heritage in White Rock. A graveside funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery on Tuesday, August 12 at 10:00 AM with the Rev. Brett Collins officiating. Born March 12, 1935 Bettie was the daughter of the late Henry Alvin Counts and Naomi Clair Lindler. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for Sunday School and Bible School, singing in the church choir and being a member of the Happy Mountaineers. Among her favorites in her lifetime were playing bridge, participating in anything that involved music, traveling, spending time with family, and enjoying her Clemson Tigers. Bettie's family will always cherish the memories. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter Clair D. Wicker of Chapin; sons Carroll K. (Angie) Derrick of Little Mountain; Barry W. (Suzanne) Derrick of Florida and Barney C. Derrick of Irmo; brothers Heyward (Brenda) Counts of Lexington and Benny (Bonnie) Counts of Chapin; eleven grandchildren, two step grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Alvin "Al" P. Derrick. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 186, Little Mountain, SC 29075. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com Whitaker Funeral Home of Chapin is assisting the family.

Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home Inc
939 Chapin Rd
Chapin, SC 29036
(803) 345-9288
