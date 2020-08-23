Betty Bagwell Shuler COLUMBIA - Betty Bagwell Shuler, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born on May 9, 1928 in Columbia, SC she was a daughter of the late Robert Fred Bagwell and Sallie Elizabeth Bagwell. Betty was a graduate of Winthrop University after which she became a teacher for 34 years before retirement. A lady in the truest sense of the word, Betty was always poised and took great pride in her appearance. Adorned with jewelry and pink lipstick it was rare to find a hair out of place. An excellent cook and an even better Bingo player, Betty will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Ernest Shuler; son, Norman Fred Shuler; sister, Sibyl Elizabeth Bagwell; and brother, Fred Bagwell. Left to cherish her memory are her two grandsons, Robert Shuler and Jeffery Shuler; niece, Sibyl Cooper (Ransom); as well as several other nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Betty's dear caregiver, friend, and companion, Patricia Wilson. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Dr. Columbia, SC 29206. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com
.