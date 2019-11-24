Betty Branham COLUMBIA - Funeral service for Betty Parks Branham, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Branham passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Pacolet, she was a daughter of the late Reeford and Vera Kirby Parks. She was the wife of the late Gene Branham. Mrs. Branham was a graduate of Spartanburg College and retired from Palmetto Baptist Academy where she taught for 25 years. She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Julie B. Magness (Tim); son, Jeff Branham (Penney); three brothers, Jim Parks, Jerry Parks, and Jackie Parks. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Blake and Lauren Branham and a great-granddaughter, Emslee Branham. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Rowe. Please share memories and condolences at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019