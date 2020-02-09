Betty Coleman Branham ELGIN Funeral service for Betty Coleman Branham, 77, will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Tim McIver will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to the Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Branham, wife of the late Charles W. "Shuddie" Branham, passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020. Born in Marion, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Raiford and Hazel Pelt Coleman. She was a member of Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and working cross word puzzels. Surviving are her son, Mike Branham (Melissa) of Elgin; grandson, Mikey Branham (Carly Branham); and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by brother, Ray Coleman. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020