Betty Stanton Burgin COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Betty Stanton Burgin, 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service in the cemetery. Mrs. Burgin passed away peacefully joining her husband and son on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Louisburg, N.C. A Columbia native, she was the baby of six children born to John Benjamin and Minnie Myrthue Jackson Stanton. Betty retired after 31 years of Civil Service as a Material Movement Specialist and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Wheat Street. In addition to her parents and siblings, she is predeceased by her husband, Jim Burgin and her son, John Burgin. Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca B. Freeman (Richard) of Spring Hope, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Freeman (Kaitlyn) of Raleigh, N.C., Victoria Leigh Burgin of Fla.; two precious great-grandsons, Ford Freeman, Collier Freeman of Raleigh, N.C.; and many extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place , Memphis, TN 38105; or to the . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 12, 2020