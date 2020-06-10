Betty Butler Hoffman WEST COLUMBIA - Betty Butler Hoffman passed away peacefully at Still Hopes on June 7, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Columbia on December 31, 1920 and was the daughter of Mr. Jarvis Pate Butler and Mrs. Mary Bennett Butler, both, formerly of Brunswick County, NC. Betty grew up in Cayce, SC where she graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1937. She later graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1941 with a degree in English and minor in History. In August 1941, she married Lt. Shelton O. Hoffman from McBee, SC. Their marriage was quickly interrupted by the war and Betty spent the next three years teaching elementary school at South Congaree while Shelton was serving with the 1st Army overseas. After the war, she served as secretary for State Street Electric Company, the family business, but later decided to renew her teaching career as a 5th grade teacher in BC District 2 where she taught for many years until retirement. Betty was a caring Christian lady and charter member of State Street Baptist Church where she served as both organist or pianist for over 40 years. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teachers sorority, Lexington County Education Association and served in various capacities in the Cayce American Legion Auxiliary and Cayce Woman's Club. Betty and Shelton had a wonderful, loving marriage. She cherished Shelton's safe return from the war after their separation of three years and they were blessed with the later birth of two sons. Betty is survived by her sons, Van Butler Hoffman (Lynda) and Phil Bennett Hoffman (Debbe, deceased); grandchildren Camille Shuler (Derec), Caroline Dilworth (Andrew), Christanne Coffey (Charley), Erik Hoffman (Sommer), Zack Hoffman (Lauren), Chad Hoffman; and eleven great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Still Hopes for the wonderful care they gave Betty. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC is assisting the family. Memorials can be sent to the State Street Baptist Church Building Fund at 1420 "L" Ave, Cayce, SC 29033.



