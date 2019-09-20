Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Carol Sensing Waldkirch. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church Memorial service 12:00 PM Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Carol Sensing Waldkirch CAMDEN - Betty Carol Sensing Waldkirch, 82, was born September 10, 1937 and raised in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She lived most of her life in Camden, South Carolina. She died on September 17, 2019 and through faith found the fullness of her hope in Christ in a healed body and mind. A memorial service for Betty will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Michael Arant and Rev. Frank Griffith will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1958. She loved the Body of Christ at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church in Camden where she worshipped, fellowshipped, and served in various capacities for many years. She was a long time member of the Camden Art Association. After her family, her passion was painting. Her subjects varied, but beautiful flowers won out as her primary theme. She will be remembered for years to come as many of her paintings hang in the homes and offices of not only family and friends, but others who were taken by her style and expertise in the watercolor medium. She loved painting in her home studio and for years gathered weekly with friends who shared her love of art and of bettering their skills as painters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grover Lewis and Frances Etta Mitchell Sensing and by an older brother, James Edwin Sensing, who died in childhood. She is survived by and remained deeply in love with her husband, Richard Bernhardt Waldkirch of 61 years. She was a loving and committed mother to Bryant (Susan) of Charlotte, David of Greenville, and Stacey Dickinson (Robert) of Blythewood. She loved and gave much to her children, but nothing as valuable as the gift of praying for them. She was "Granny" to Rebecca and Jennifer Waldkirch, Lauren Kight (Brendan), Michael (Hannah), and Sarah Waldkirch, Corey, Logan, and Clay (Lexi) Dickinson; great grandchildren: Harper and Rowan Kight and Emory Waldkirch She is also survived by her sister, Linda MacDougall of Houston, Texas. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Waldkirch family by visiting

