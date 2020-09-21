Betty Caulk Hailey Derrick BENNETTSVILLE, SC - Mrs. Betty Caulk Hailey Derrick, 91 years old, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at MUSC Hospital in Florence, SC. She was born November 2, 1928 in Bennettsville to the late Edmond and Fannie Quick Caulk. Betty was a devoted member to First United Methodist Church where she served many capacities such as several boards, past president of the UMW and member of the Fellowship class. She served on the board of the Wallace Family Center and member of the Chamber of Commerce as the treasure, member of the Pilot Club, Marlboro County Arts Council, Marlboro Historical Society, Marlboro Players, and Bridge Club. She was the past president of the Bennettsville Merchants Association. Mrs. Betty started her career with Sears and Roebuck and Company in 1955 and was appointed manager in 1972 and retired in 1986. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Son, Robert Edmond "Eddie" Hailey and wife Harriett of N. Myrtle Beach; grandson, Robin Hailey and wife Christi of Cincinnati, Ohio; great grandsons, Owen Hailey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mitch Hailey and wife Taylor of Lugoff, SC and Michael Hailey of Lugoff, SC; great great granddaughter, Harper Jane Hailey; stepdaughters, Toni Wright, Freddie Waln and Mikea Moore; Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above, 1 st husband, Robert H. Hailey; 2 nd husband, Oscar L. Derrick, Jr.; grandson, Gregory Hailey; brother, Percy Caulk; stepdaughter, Stevie Derrick. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Fred McDaniels and Rev. Taylor Coates. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 311 E. Main St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 or to ones charity of choice
. ***Due to Covid-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and local government. We ask that all funeral attendees us facial coverings and please abide by all social distancing guidelines. Thank you for your understanding. **** Online condolences may be made to www.bfhbennettsville.com
. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hailey / Derrick family.