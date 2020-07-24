Betty Creach

Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Elaine Irving Creach COLUMBIA - Ms. Betty Elaine Irving Creach, 71, passed away on June 30, 2020 in League City, TX. She was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Joe R. and Laura Irving. She leaves to mourn: two children, Artie Creach (Paige), of Columbia, SC and Alexis (Tyrone) Mitchell, of League City, TX; two brothers, Joe R. (Lorraine) Irving, Jr. and Laurel (Mary) Irving; a sister, Alexzena (John) Furgess; godbrother Samuel (Rosa) Pelzer; godsister, Loretta Hampton; five grand-children, Tyler, Tyrone II, and Alexia Mitchell, Genesis Jacobs, and Azelia Creach.



