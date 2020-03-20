Betty Demspey Crowley HARTSVILLE - Betty Faye Dempsey Crowley, age 87, formerly of Hartsville, SC, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020, in Bolivia, NC. She was born in Vans Valley, GA on May 12, 1932, to her parents, James Daniel Dempsey Sr. and Emma Odessa Brooks Dempsey. Betty is survived by her daughter Victoria Crowley McCluskey and her husband Phil of Leland, NC, her three grandsons Major James R. Cook IV and his wife Kimberly of Miami, FL, Phillip McCluskey Jr and his wife Amanda and Brian McCluskey and his wife Heather of Leland, NC, and her five beautiful great-grandchildren Madison, Emma, Katelyn, Meredith, and Micah. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Lydia Dempsey and several special nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband John B. Crowley and her daughter Kimberlee Crowley Cook, and by her brothers J.D. Dempsey Jr. and Donald Lee Dempsey. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Hartsville, SC. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.

