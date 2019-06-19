Betty E. Skeens LEESVILLE- Memorial Services for Betty Elmore Skeens, 77, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Charity Community Church. Mrs. Skeens passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Clarence T. and Beulah Raines and was the owner and operator of a day care for 25 years. Survivors include her son, D. Allan Skeens, Jr.; daughter, DeDee (Pamela Maness) Skeens; brother, Jimmy W. Elmore, Sr.; sister, Bonnie E. Johnson; a grandson, Sean Skeens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David A. Skeens, Sr., brother, Clarence T. Elmore, Sr., sisters, Helen E. Roland and Linder E. Adkins. First our Mother, always our confidant and friend. Forever in our hearts. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 19, 2019