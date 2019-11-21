Betty F. DeRose KINGSTREE - Betty Elaine Frierson DeRose, 77, of Kingstree, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Betty was born on February 20, 1942, in Kingstree, SC, a daughter of the late Edward Eugene and Mary Ellen Batts Frierson. She graduated from Kingstree High School, class of 1960 and was retired from Williamsburg County DOT. Betty was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church of Kingstree. She loved her church and faith and showed it by giving her time, serving others and loving generously. Betty is survived by her close and loving friends, Jim McKnight, Mary Lynn Buddin, Cindy Thigpen, Rose Allsbrook, and cousins, Sue Barnett, Beth Beach, Julius Dickert, Lou Thomas, Terry Frierson, Robert Frierson and Dr. Richard Frierson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Edward Eugene Frierson, Jr. Betty loved all of God's creatures, especially her kitty cats and enjoyed laughing and seeing other's laugh. She was the "Sunshine" at all her family gatherings. Everyone who knew Betty, loved her, she will be sorely missed. There will be a graveside service for friends and family at 1 PM Friday, November 22, 2019, in Williamsburg Cemetery in Kingstree. Memorials may be made to Williamsburg County Animal Shelter, 200 County Camp Road, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019