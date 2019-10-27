Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Fellers. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Kammerer Fellers COLUMBIA - Funeral Service for Betty Kammerer Fellers, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Fellers passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Charleston on January 19, 2927, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Edna Odom Kammerer. She was the wife of the late Lewis Elton Fellers. Betty was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone following numerous years of service. After retirement, she worked for Flowers Beautiful during many holiday occasions. Through the Lutheran Church, Betty knit many blankets that were donated to children in need in Tanzania. She was also a longtime volunteer at the S.C. State Museum. Surviving are her son, W.E. "Bill" Fellers (Lou Anne); daughter, Joan F. Lamb (Larry); grandchildren, Jason Lamb (Samantha), Christine L. Flynt (Adrian), Sarah F. Chaplin (Stevie), and Hannah Fellers; and great-grandchild, Everett Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George F. Kammerer and sister, Katherine K. Doar. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204; or a . Memories may be shared at

Betty Kammerer Fellers COLUMBIA - Funeral Service for Betty Kammerer Fellers, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Fellers passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Charleston on January 19, 2927, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Edna Odom Kammerer. She was the wife of the late Lewis Elton Fellers. Betty was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone following numerous years of service. After retirement, she worked for Flowers Beautiful during many holiday occasions. Through the Lutheran Church, Betty knit many blankets that were donated to children in need in Tanzania. She was also a longtime volunteer at the S.C. State Museum. Surviving are her son, W.E. "Bill" Fellers (Lou Anne); daughter, Joan F. Lamb (Larry); grandchildren, Jason Lamb (Samantha), Christine L. Flynt (Adrian), Sarah F. Chaplin (Stevie), and Hannah Fellers; and great-grandchild, Everett Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George F. Kammerer and sister, Katherine K. Doar. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204; or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close