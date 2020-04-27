Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Freeman Quave. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Freeman Quave COLUMBIA - On Friday April 24, 2020, Betty Freeman Quave, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at 94. Betty was born in Forest City, NC on September 27, 1925 to Willa Annie Davis Freeman and Memory Freeman. Her first jobs were in radio station control rooms in Asheville, NC and Columbia, SC. While rearing four daughters in Columbia with husband Mackie, she began working at the Memorial Youth Center. Following her time at the youth center, she began assisting with registration at UofSC and transitioned into the PE Department where she became an administrative assistant for Dr. Warren Giese. During her long tenure with Dr Giese she worked alongside him on multiple projects including the Mr Fit Cardiac Rehab program, and the Summer Feeding program. She continued to work part-time for the UofSC P.E. Department and School of Public Health until the age of 91. She had a very long and distinguished association with the South Carolina Amateur Athletic Union where she served as Secretary for many decades until her passing. During her time with the AAU she received numerous national awards including the Volunteer Award for 50+ years of service, Hall of Fame and LifetimeMembership awards. As a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for more than seventy years, she participated in many leadership positions of United Methodist Women. Betty had a passion for swimming, exercise, travel, and the support of pancreatic cancer research. She was an ardent supporter of UofSC athletics, and any academic, athletics, or creative ventures her family entered. She enjoyed her travels throughout Europe and the United States; especially to her beloved North Carolina mountains. Above all else she will be remembered as a person of strong faith, a fierce friend, and a woman whose love of family knew absolutely no bounds. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Mackie Quave; daughters, Sharon Q Shipes and Vicki L Quave-Ketelsen; sister, Nancy Anderson; brother, Henry Freeman; and son-in-law, Michael V Robinson. She is survived by daughters, Donna K Quave and Susan Q Bruck (Bill); grandchildren, Shannon Q O'Lear, Eric M Quave-Robinson (Elizabeth), Asher V Quave-Robinson, Brian M Bruck, Rhett D Bruck, Laura Renzelman (John), Allison and Brandon Bruck; and great-grandchildren, Hayes McKinney, Cort McKinney, Aiden and Rowan Renzelman, and Gibbes M Q Robinson; sons-in-law, Jerry Shipes and Dean Ketelsen; her cat Hitley; and many wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to the South Carolina Amateur Athletic Union for a future Betty Quave scholarship fund C/O SC AAU 140 E. Sparrowood Run, Lexington, SC 29072. Betty was cherished and loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed. In the words from her favorite Hymn, "Lord, I come to your awesome presence, From the shadows into your radiance." Memories may be shared at

