Betty Gayle Metz Branham BLYTHEWOOD Betty Gayle Metz Branham, 70, of Blythewood, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Blythewood, SC on March 28, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Wylie David and Myrtle Rebecca Cook Branham. Betty was a graduate of Blythewood School. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Metz-Muller; a son, Thomas Ray McLemore, III; two grandchildren, Abby Muller-Ellis (Jesse) and Tyler Muller both of Irmo, SC; one great granddaughter, Paislee Ellis of Irmo; seven siblings; and a host of other loving extended family members. The funeral service for Ms. Branham will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service in Aimwell Cemetery, 673 N Coleman St, Ridgeway, SC. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 19, 2019