Betty T. Goins COLUMBIA - Betty T. Goins, 81, passed away on March 17, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She was born to the late Lucius Haile Truesdale and Blanche Elizabeth Nettles, on July 13, 1937, in Camden, South Carolina and had one brother, Robert Lavern Truesdale, who passed in 2010. Betty graduated from Camden High School in 1955. She married Kenneth M. Goins, Sr. of McColl, South Carolina on July 15th, 1955 and then moved from Camden to Columbia where Ken attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina. They remained in Columbia until her passing. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth M. Goins, Sr. of Columbia, S. C. and her son, Kenneth M. Goins, Jr. and his wife Hope Miller Goins of Atlanta. She is also is also survived by two grandchildren, Lucy Goins Blough and her husband Logan Craig Blough of Charlotte, N.C. and Kenneth Milton Goins III, of Atlanta, Georgia. Betty also has three nieces (Pamela Truesdale Wiltshire, Susan Goins Rogers, and Janice Goins Robertson, one nephew, Alonzo Walton Goins, many grand nieces and nephews and her favorite honorary family member, Dr. Robert Mario DaSilva. Betty worked as an accountant when she was young but eventually settled into being a full-time homemaker. She loved cooking, working in her yard, watching the birds and squirrels visit her numerous feeders, and loved all pets, especially her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Buffy. She was always finding ways to help others and found great pleasure in making sure all her neighbors and friends were taken care of. Most of all. Betty was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but fond and beautiful memories. As her health declined, she worried about her husband, family, friends and neighbors and never complained once about her situation. She was absolutely focused on giving and caring. Betty will be laid to rest in the Historic Quaker Cemetery in Camden, South Carolina at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23rd, followed by a visitation with family and friends at the Dutch Fork Chapel of Dunbar Funeral Home, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, South Carolina, 29063. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Betty in support of the Lexington County Animal Services, or the .

