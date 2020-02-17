Betty Faye Sikes Guinan COLUMBIA - Funeral service for Betty Faye Sikes Guinan, 86, will be held at noon on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Mrs. Guinan passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Cobbtown, GA, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Elsie Collins Sikes. Betty Faye was an active member of Earlewood Baptist Church. She retired as Budget Director with the USC College of Education. Surviving are her son, James Larry Guinan; sister, Maggie Shoaf; sister-in-law, Greta Sikes; four grandchildren, Jimmy Shaner, Caroline Elise Miles, Jeffrey Guinan, Jenna Seward; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis Miles, Shayla Miles, Lukas Shaner, Ryan Seward, Chaney Seward and Tyler Seward. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Denise Shaner and son, Michael Wayne Coleman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Grady Sikes (Edna), Robert Sikes, Sr. Jeff Sikes (Helen), Barney Sikes (Fay), Jim Sikes, and Archie Dee Sikes (Margaret). Memorials may be made to Earlewood Baptist Church, 2930 River Drive, Columbia, SC 29201. Please share memories at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/irmo-sc/betty-faye-guinan-9038019
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2020