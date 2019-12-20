Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hallman. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Hallman OCEAN SPRINGS, MS - Betty Sylvia Boozer Hallman was born on December 20, 1931 in Batesburg, SC. She was a child during the Great Depression, with memories of World War II, especially of food rations and of the day the war ended, when there were celebrations in the streets. After high school, Betty did some modeling, and considered a career as a model, but she ultimately chose a more reliable line of work at the regional Bell phone companies, until she retired in 1989. Betty loved to travel and enjoyed living in multiple states, including South Carolina, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Mississippi. Betty was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed baking for her neighbors and her grandchildren. Betty's favorite hobby was casino analysis. She could figure out which slot machines to play, and when to play them. She could play for months and break even. For her, going to the casinos in Biloxi was free entertainment. Betty passed away on December 16, 2019 after a long illness. Betty is survived by her spouse, LaWanda Stewart; her brother, Von Boozer; her daughters, Debra Goings (Donald) and Jerri Beth Hallman (Mary); her grandchildren, Vanessa McWhorter (Josh), Michelle Cox (Mathew), Travis Goings (Jaclynn), Melissa Moorer (Justin) and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Cornelius Pitts Boozer; her mother, Jennie Boozer Williamson; her step-father, Tullie Williamson; and her son, Larry Hallman, Jr. Funeral services for Betty Hallman will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Rev. Merianna Harrelson will officiate. Entombment in the Mausoleum at Woodridge Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

