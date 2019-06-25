Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hampton Fulmer. View Sign Service Information McSwain-Evans Funeral Home 1724 Main St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-0610 Visitation 5:30 PM McSwain-Evans Funeral Home 1724 Main St. Newberry , SC 29108 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Colony Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bettye Hampton Fulmer NEWBERRY - Bettye Hampton Fulmer ended her work here on earth on June 22, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1940 in the Greenville Hospital. Her now deceased father and mother were Jones Clayton Hampton and Sarah Jane (Uldrick) Hampton, residents of the Cold Springs Community of Abbeville County. Bettye attended the Abbeville Schools where she received her HS diploma in 1958. From there she attended Montreat-Anderson College for two years; transferred to Erskine College and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She began her career working for the Presbyterian Church and was Director of Christian Education at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. Later, she accepted a job as an English teacher at Myrtle Beach High School. Her teaching career brought her to Airport High School in West Columbia where she retired in 1995 with more than 30 years of service to education. While teaching at Airport High School, she became Head of the English Department. During this period, she continued her education completing both a Masters Degree and the Ed. Specialist Degree at USC. She was first married to Thomas Clyde Carlisle. Her second and current marriage to Robert Carland Fulmer began in 1986. She is survived by both husbands; two sons Christopher John Carlisle (April) and Matthew Thomas Carlisle (Jennifer); a step-daughter Robin Patrice (Fulmer) Stanfield (Stephen); and a blended family of nine (9) grandchildren and two (2) great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Jones Clayton Hampton, Jr. (Joy) and James Douglas Hampton. There are a number of nieces and nephews. She and Robert also have a special friend that they refer to as their adopted daughter, Edith Weger. Upon retirement and relocation to Newberry County, Bettye became involved with a number of local organizations. She was especially active with The Newberry New Comers Club and Friends of the Library. An avid bridge player, she and her husband, Robert, became part of a number of bridge circles playing both as members and substitutes. She was a member of the local book club and always kept a book in her hand in case she had some time to read. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time at Surfside Beach in the Surfmaster 708 condominium. For more than twenty years, she and her husband, Robert, sang with the Arpad Darazs Singers (ADS). Previously, she had sung with Dr. Darazs as he conducted the choir at 1st Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She had vocal training as a soprano and enjoyed doing solo performances. Upon moving to Newberry, she joined the congregation of Colony Lutheran Church and sang with the church choir there. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC will be in charge. The family will receive guest at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2019. The funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Colony Lutheran Church with internment in the church cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Jerry Lane Trantham; organist Mr. Robert David Neese, Jr., Conductor of ADS; with guest singers from ADS joining the church choir. Memorials may be made to the Colony Lutheran Church General Fund Music Program.

Bettye Hampton Fulmer NEWBERRY - Bettye Hampton Fulmer ended her work here on earth on June 22, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1940 in the Greenville Hospital. Her now deceased father and mother were Jones Clayton Hampton and Sarah Jane (Uldrick) Hampton, residents of the Cold Springs Community of Abbeville County. Bettye attended the Abbeville Schools where she received her HS diploma in 1958. From there she attended Montreat-Anderson College for two years; transferred to Erskine College and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She began her career working for the Presbyterian Church and was Director of Christian Education at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. Later, she accepted a job as an English teacher at Myrtle Beach High School. Her teaching career brought her to Airport High School in West Columbia where she retired in 1995 with more than 30 years of service to education. While teaching at Airport High School, she became Head of the English Department. During this period, she continued her education completing both a Masters Degree and the Ed. Specialist Degree at USC. She was first married to Thomas Clyde Carlisle. Her second and current marriage to Robert Carland Fulmer began in 1986. She is survived by both husbands; two sons Christopher John Carlisle (April) and Matthew Thomas Carlisle (Jennifer); a step-daughter Robin Patrice (Fulmer) Stanfield (Stephen); and a blended family of nine (9) grandchildren and two (2) great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Jones Clayton Hampton, Jr. (Joy) and James Douglas Hampton. There are a number of nieces and nephews. She and Robert also have a special friend that they refer to as their adopted daughter, Edith Weger. Upon retirement and relocation to Newberry County, Bettye became involved with a number of local organizations. She was especially active with The Newberry New Comers Club and Friends of the Library. An avid bridge player, she and her husband, Robert, became part of a number of bridge circles playing both as members and substitutes. She was a member of the local book club and always kept a book in her hand in case she had some time to read. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time at Surfside Beach in the Surfmaster 708 condominium. For more than twenty years, she and her husband, Robert, sang with the Arpad Darazs Singers (ADS). Previously, she had sung with Dr. Darazs as he conducted the choir at 1st Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She had vocal training as a soprano and enjoyed doing solo performances. Upon moving to Newberry, she joined the congregation of Colony Lutheran Church and sang with the church choir there. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC will be in charge. The family will receive guest at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2019. The funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Colony Lutheran Church with internment in the church cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Jerry Lane Trantham; organist Mr. Robert David Neese, Jr., Conductor of ADS; with guest singers from ADS joining the church choir. Memorials may be made to the Colony Lutheran Church General Fund Music Program. Published in The State on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close