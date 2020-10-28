1/
October 22, 1922 - October 24, 2020
Greenville , South Carolina - Elizabeth "Betty" or "Boo-Boo" Steuart Harris, age 98, a resident of Haywood Estates for the past 15 years, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Greenville, SC. A traditional Scottish graveside service will be held at 2:00 Wednesday, October 28th in Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Face coverings are recommended at the service and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Mrs. Harris was born in Tampa, FL on October 22, 1922, daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret W. Steuart. She lived in Tampa, FL for 23 years, Lamar, SC for 40 years, N. Myrtle Beach for 20 years, and then in Greenville. She worked as teacher and retired from the Darlington County School District in 1983, after 16 years. Betty was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church, Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, where she volunteered in many different capacities. She also volunteered at the N. Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and "Reach to Recovery".
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Cox, her son, William "Bucky" Daily (Connie) Harris, Jr., three grandchildren: Maxi (William) Henry, Jennifer McKellar, Sarah (Ben) Wright, three great-grandchildren, Abby Wright, Maddax Wright and Bryce McKellar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Daily Harris, Sr., and a sister, Flora Steuart.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Greenville Relay For Life, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com


Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lamar Memorial Cemetery
