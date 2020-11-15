1/
Betty Hentz
1931 - 2020
June 17, 1931 - November 11, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Betty Ariail Hentz, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Newberry, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wellmore of Lexington.
She was predeceased by her husband, William S. "Billy" Hentz
A private funeral service will be held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Covenant Church, 1824 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to Keepin' It Real Ministries "for the homeless", 1037 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
