Betty Hentz
June 17, 1931 - November 11, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Betty Ariail Hentz, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Newberry, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wellmore of Lexington.
She was predeceased by her husband, William S. "Billy" Hentz
A private funeral service will be held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Covenant Church, 1824 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to Keepin' It Real Ministries "for the homeless", 1037 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201.
