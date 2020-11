Betty Herbert SpurgeonSeptember 13, 1950 - November 15, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Betty Doris Herbert Spurgeon, the wife of Thomas Spurgeon, daughter of the late Reverend Isaiah and Willie Mildred Wells Herbert, a graduate of CA Johnson High and USC, a retired educator and a member of Bishops Memorial AME Church passed Sunday morning, 11/15/20 at her home.A Graveside Service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wateree AME Church Cemetery.Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, 11/18/20 at the funeral home.Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Spurgeon Family. http://www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com