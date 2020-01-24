Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. McCord. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM The homegoing service Second Nazareth Baptist Church View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. McCord COLUMBIA - Betty Jean Smith McCord was born on March 4, 1940 in Bowman, SC. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Permon W. Smith and Pauline S. (Glover) Smith. She peacefully passed away on January 20, 2020 at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, SC. She was affectionately called GiGi by her Great Grand Children. She received her early education at Bowman Elementary, Middle and High Schools. She received both her Bachelor's degree and Master Degree from New Jersey City University. She became a Reading Specialist in Adult Education at Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina from 1982 to 1997. She was a faithful member for nearly 40 years at Second Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia, SC where she served in various areas. Left to morn her passing are her children Nathan A. McCord, Carla T. DeBarr (Dominic), James E. McCord (Jennifer); Grandchildren; Nathan A. McCord, Jr., Aisha I. Brown, Tamara A. DeBarr, Dominic E. DeBarr, Robert J. McCord, John E. McCord & Jada V. McCord; greatgrandchildren, siblings; Janie L. Mitchell, Myrtle Campbell-Benony, Shirley T Ford, Permon W. Smith, Jr. (Clara), Johnnie M. Barber; God-Daughter, Gwendolyn Faith Ulmer as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The homegoing service for Betty McCord will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Second Nazareth Baptist Church with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

