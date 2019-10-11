Betty J. Smith COLUMBIA The funeral service for Betty J. Smith, 86, of Columbia, will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 5:00 pm in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Dr. Tim Phillips will officiate. The entombment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Betty was born March 15, 1933, in Marmet, West Virginia and passed away on October 9, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the late Berman Litton and Iva Lee Carroll Litton. Betty was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Survivors are daughters; Carroll J. Clarke of Columbia, Karen S. Williams (David Plank) of Columbia, and Kathryn Smith of Lexington; son, Lindsey F. Smith, Jr. of West Columbia; sister, Dolores Britt of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Roger Litton of Irmo; grandchildren, Tiffany, Keenan, Justin, Jordan, Christina, Bryan, Dylan, Madelyn and Elliot. Also eight great-grandchildren. Those that preceded her in death besides her late parents are her late husband, Lindsey F. Smith, Sr., one brother Berman Litton, Jr. and one sister, Carroll Baker. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Riverland Hill Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019