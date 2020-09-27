Betty J. Whisenant
September 19, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Betty J. Whisenant, 87, of Leesville, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was born in Union, SC on May 24, 1933. Betty was the daughter of the late Dewey F. Walters and Allie E. Wyatt.
The graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Lane, Columbia, SC 29229. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distancing to maintain a safe environment.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers and loved being outside, especially in the yard. Betty enjoyed life, family members, and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. A dedicated mom and housewife, always putting others first before herself. Compassionate and caring she loved animals, crossword puzzles, and thrift store shopping in her spare time. She always gave great advice and had a shoulder to cry on if needed. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Manuel Whisenant; daughters, Deborah Warner (John), and Karen J. Whisenant; sons, Ralph "Joe" Edmonds (Wanda) and Robert "Shane" Whisenant (Sherry); sister, Mildred Brazel; grandchildren, Chad, Jamie, David, Ashley, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Allyson, Thayden, and Emma; her beloved dog, Pepper. Those who preceded her in death were her late parents, and her brother, Carl Walters.
In lieu of flowers, messages of condolence are welcomed at www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com