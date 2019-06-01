Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Janre Crider Black. View Sign Service Information Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg 3379 Columbia Rd Orangeburg , SC 29118 (803)-534-6621 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Crider Black ORANGEBURG - Betty Jane Crider Black, 81, of Orangeburg, SC died at her home on May 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Julian W. Black, Sr. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 with Rev. Ryan Tucker and Rev. Toni Pipkins officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Church Sanctuary. Betty was born in St. Matthews, SC, a daughter of the late Shaler and Belle Driggers Crider. Betty was co-owner of Creative Screen Printing/Embroidery and retired from Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a former Sunday School teacher, and a deacon. Music played an intricate part in her life. During her teen years, she played the piano and organ, and sang at Gethsemane Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Betty sang in the Chancel Choir at First Baptist for over 60 years. She volunteered in the Mission Action Center and Soup Kitchen. She was also a member of the Women's Enrichment Council and participated in the Community Bible Study. Betty was an active member of the Pilot Club of Orangeburg and a past president. She loved her family, church and friends. Betty loved helping anyone who needed her. She prayed that her smile would make someone have a brighter and happier day. Survivors include: two sons and daughters-in-law, Wally (Patti) Black of Gastonia, NC and Cooper (Angela) Black of Blythewood, SC; grandchildren Rebecca (Billy) Zweier of Charlotte, NC, Hannah Black and Andrew Black of Blythewood, SC; great-grandchild Wit Zweier of Charlotte, NC; and sister, Evelyn Dunlap of Cayce, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian W. Black, Sr., sister, Louise Crider, and brothers, Cramer Crider and Randy Crider. The family would like to offer special thanks to Grove Park Hospice, Circle of Love care givers, and the many volunteers who provided love and support for Betty and her family during her illness. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Capital Campaign, PO Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116-0637. Online condolences may be expressed at

