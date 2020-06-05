Betty Jean Gillespie Hawsey LEXINGTON A graveside service for Betty Jean Gillespie Hawsey, 84, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Aimwell Cemetery in Ridgeway, SC. Memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church Theological Education Fund or Global Mission Fund. Mrs. Hawsey was born March 25, 1936 in Gray Court (Laurens County), SC and passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Maggie Ruth Gillespie. Mrs. Hawsey graduated from North Greenville Junior College in 1956. That same year she married the Reverend James Phillip Hawsey, Sr. She worked at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia, SC from 1975-2004. She was a member of Lexington Baptist Church. Mrs. Hawsey is survived by her children, James P. Hawsey, Jr., Robert E. Hawsey (Laura), David E. Hawsey (Alison Schuh Hawsey); grandchildren, Trent, Kerrie, Blake Chandler, Ryan, Evan and Dylan Hawsey and great grandchildren, Austen Hawsey and Cullen Boltin. She was predeceased by her husband. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.