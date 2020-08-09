Betty Jean Peterson Rogers LEXINGTON - Betty Jean Peterson Rogers, went home to be with the LORD on August 4, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1933 in Chesnee, SC to the late Noah and Flora Pittman Peterson. She was predeceased by siblings: Ralph Peterson, Ruby Peterson Towery, Juanita Peterson Martin, Bob Peterson, Eugene Peterson, and Ann Peterson Lawter. She is survived by her loving husband, David J. Rogers, Sr.; children, Deborah Rogers Carroll (Bob), David J. Rogers, Jr. (Carla), Richard A. Rogers (Ann), and Kenneth P. Rogers (Donna); grandchildren, Christina Carroll Spink (Will), James Ryan Carroll, Jennifer Rogers Crissman (Ben), John Rogers (Cristina), Brandon Vinson (Stephanie), Derek Vinson (Shay), Paul David Rogers, and Patrick Rogers (Haley); a dozen great-grandchildren; as well as siblings, Max Peterson and John Peterson. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A longtime member of St. Andrews Baptist Church, Columbia, SC, "Miss Betty" enjoyed serving the LORD in the nursery, at Wednesday night suppers, in the Joy Singers Choir, and on many mission trips with the SABC youth, and to Honduras with her husband and sons. She was considered a second mother to many. She also volunteered for many years with Camp Kemo, Habitat for Humanity, Columbia Metro Baptist Food Pantry, and Camp Discovery. After working in Accounts Receivable at The State Newspaper for 24 years, she taught at the St. Andrews Baptist Preschool. She loved to travel, cook, garden, and shower love and affection on her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family. She will be missed by many. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Betty's life will be scheduled at a later date, pending relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Please contact St Andrews Baptist church for updates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church or Camp Kemo. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
