1/2
Betty Jo Inabinet Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Inabinet Roberts SUMTER - Betty Jo Inabinet Roberts, 83, widow of Edward Halsell Roberts, died Friday, September 4, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with dementia. Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Boysie Inabinet and Alrona Robinson Inabinet. Mrs. Roberts was the retired owner and operator of Jo Roberts Dress Shop. Her passion in life was dressing friends and customers in quality clothing while offering impeccable service for nearly 40 years. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. Surviving are one son, Troy W. Roberts (Michelle) of Columbia; one daughter, Norma R. Stone (Greg) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Jessica M. Roberts, Kathryn F. Roberts, Chandler D. Stone and Halle R. Stone. A private burial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sumter Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 226 W. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150 or to Wilson Hall School, 520 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved