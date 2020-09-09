Betty Jo Inabinet Roberts SUMTER - Betty Jo Inabinet Roberts, 83, widow of Edward Halsell Roberts, died Friday, September 4, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with dementia. Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Boysie Inabinet and Alrona Robinson Inabinet. Mrs. Roberts was the retired owner and operator of Jo Roberts Dress Shop. Her passion in life was dressing friends and customers in quality clothing while offering impeccable service for nearly 40 years. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. Surviving are one son, Troy W. Roberts (Michelle) of Columbia; one daughter, Norma R. Stone (Greg) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Jessica M. Roberts, Kathryn F. Roberts, Chandler D. Stone and Halle R. Stone. A private burial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sumter Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 226 W. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150 or to Wilson Hall School, 520 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
