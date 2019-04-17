Betty Jo Jones CAYCE - A Celebration of Life for Betty Jo Jones, 75, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at West Columbia First Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 508 Hampton St., Ste. 200, Columbia, SC 29201-2765. Mrs. Jones was born December 9, 1943 to the late Tib and Madeline Hall and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three daughters, Pam Stultz (Tim), Crystal Watson (Bryan) and Jamie Brazier (Ray). She was "Granny" to her nine grandchildren, Blair, Robert, Charles, Kaitlyn, Westin, Addison, Marty, Brogen and Madelyn. Also surviving are her sisters, Shelby Price, Jeanette Crumpton and Joyce Furtick. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda Day and brother, Buddy Hall. The family expresses appreciation to many, including Heartstrings Hospice and Alice Rozier, her caregiver. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Jones.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
(803) 755-3527
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019