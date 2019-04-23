Betty Bernice Johnson LEXINGTON - Ms. Betty Bernice Johnson, age 92, of Lexington passed away on April 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Birmingham AL on March 22, 1927, the eldest daughter to the late Walter and Alice Johnston of Sedan KS. Betty graduated from Sedan High School in Chautauqua County KS and later became a devoted mother and homemaker. "Miss Betty" as all knew her was an accomplished oil painter who formally taught her passion to many others over the decades. Betty is survived by her son Ronald (Ron) Johnson of Irmo and two granddaughters; Whitney Johnson of South Jordan UT and Stephanie Muzingo of Belton MO. Special thanks to Betty's longtime friend and caregiver Deborah Stoutimore of Red Oak TX. In keeping with her wishes for "no fuss", South Carolina Cremation Society performed the services.

