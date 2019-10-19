Betty Joyce Boan CAMDEN Funeral service for Betty Joyce Boan, 72, will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Marhsall church cemetery. Ms. Boan passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Camden, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther Theodore Pate and Sally Corrine Gladden Pate. She loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed. Surviving is her son, Sean (Carol) Kelly; grandchildren, Necole Kelly (Jon Stives), Hope Kelly, AnnMarie Branham (Nathan), Dakota Powell (Chris) and Rebecca Kelly; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Ariel, Summer, Vivian, Ashleigh, Lauren, Ashton and McKinley; sisters, Jeannette Frazier, Dorothy Beasley (Steve) and Becky Boone (Ralph). She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Penny Pate. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2019