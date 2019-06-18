Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty K. Pruitt. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty K. Pruitt ELGIN A service to celebrate the life of Betty Kennington Pruitt, 86, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Blaney Baptist Church. The Rev. Jacob Kelsley will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, S.C. 29045. Mrs. Pruitt, wife of the late Furman Parker Pruitt, passed away at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Flat Creek, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Hazel Leroy and Nancy Gordon Kennington. She retired from DuPont and was also LPN. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Blaney Baptist Church. Mrs. Pruitt along with her husband Parker, volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Relief. She enjoyed sewing and was a former member of the Camden High Steppers. Surviving her son, Brian "Kent" Pruitt (Kim); daughter, Renee Watson; brothers, Hazel Leroy Kennington Jr. and Gordon Kennington; grandchildren, Warren Pruitt, Luke Pruitt, Ashleigh Howell (Eric) and Tripp Laursen; and great-grandchildren, Camden Closen and Jackson Laursen. She was predeceased by her daughter, Caron Pruitt; brother, Donald Kennington; and sister, Mary Kennington Robinson. Sign the online register at

Betty K. Pruitt ELGIN A service to celebrate the life of Betty Kennington Pruitt, 86, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Blaney Baptist Church. The Rev. Jacob Kelsley will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, S.C. 29045. Mrs. Pruitt, wife of the late Furman Parker Pruitt, passed away at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Flat Creek, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Hazel Leroy and Nancy Gordon Kennington. She retired from DuPont and was also LPN. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Blaney Baptist Church. Mrs. Pruitt along with her husband Parker, volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Relief. She enjoyed sewing and was a former member of the Camden High Steppers. Surviving her son, Brian "Kent" Pruitt (Kim); daughter, Renee Watson; brothers, Hazel Leroy Kennington Jr. and Gordon Kennington; grandchildren, Warren Pruitt, Luke Pruitt, Ashleigh Howell (Eric) and Tripp Laursen; and great-grandchildren, Camden Closen and Jackson Laursen. She was predeceased by her daughter, Caron Pruitt; brother, Donald Kennington; and sister, Mary Kennington Robinson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close