Betty Jean Keefe WEST COLUMBIA - Betty Jean Keefe, 89, passed away on September 5, 2019, surrounded by the ones she loved the most. Born on April 17, 1930 in Jacksonville, FL, she was a daughter of the late Wade and Mildred Varns Hammond. She attended Winthrop University and spent 15 years in the banking industry. She was a dedicated member of Saluda River Baptist Church for the past 22 years. Betty had an eye for all things creative and artistic. She was an avid gardener, a talented seamstress, and meticulously handcrafted porcelain dolls. The true apple of her eye, though, was her family. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Jean Keefe; and a brother, Wade H. Hammond, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Billy R. Keefe, Sr; children, Billy Keefe, Jr. (Patricia) and Rhonda Keefe Browning (Rusty); sister, Mildred Rivers; brother, Joseph F. Hammond (Diane); daughter in law, Sharon R. Keefe; sister in law, Evelyn Rish; as well as four grand-children and nine great grand-children. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:30 p.m.prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to Saluda River Baptist Church. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019