Betty Kolb Nov 6, 1927- July 23, 2019 CHICAGO - Betty Marion Hahneman was born November 6, 1927 to Verne Hahneman and Marion Loomis Hahneman in Joliet, Illinois. They moved to Wilmette, IL where she attended New Trier High School, class of 1944. She graduated from Michigan University in 1948 and Northwestern University Medical School in 1952. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Northwestern and a fellowship in hematology at Washington University in St. Louis. She served as Chairman of Family Medicine at the Chicago Medical School and practiced medicine at Northwestern and Mount Sinai hospitals. In 1974 she married Leonard H Kolb, MD and they retired together to South Carolina in 1983. Betty completed a Masters in Public Health at the University of South Carolina in 1989. She returned to Chicago soon after Leonard's death in 1991 where she had a second voluntary career as a member of the Northwestern University Medical School Admissions Committee. Betty loved taking long walks along Lake Michigan. She appreciated nature, especially enjoying beautiful birds. She supported multiple zoos. Travel was another interest which enthused her. Betty was passionate about the Public Health field in which she hoped to improve the well being of many. She died peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. She is survived by Stepson Todd A. Kolb, MD, stepdaughter Susan Wilson, 3 step grandchildren, and 7 step great grandchildren. Gifts and memorials to Mount Sinai Health System, c/o Office of Development, Suite F125, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave, Chicago IL 60608.

