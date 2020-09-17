Betty Lewis IRMO - Betty Lewis, 69, of Irmo, SC passed away September 15, 2020, just six days shy of her 70th birthday. She courageously fought ovarian cancer for more than nine years, spending every minute possible with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 21, 1950, a daughter of Jack and Catherine Horchler. Betty earned her undergraduate degree and Masters of Social Work from the University of South Carolina, and worked in several capacities as a mental health counselor until she retired in 2014. Betty was a sharp observer, incredibly smart and very funny, with a quick wit. She spent much of her time spreading awareness of ovarian cancer, as symptoms can mimic regular monthly symptoms for women. Please visit www.ocrahope.org
for more information. Betty was especially proud of her children, Andrew and Melanie. However, her absolute joy and delight were her three granddaughters, Jordan, Chloe, and Sara Catherine. She doted on them, cared for them, and loved them without limits despite the rigors of her cancer treatments. She made sure to be conspicuously present throughout the landscapes of her granddaughters' lives, for which their parents are eternally grateful, as recollections of Mimi are tightly woven through their childhood memories. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Andrew Ritner (Miranda) of Columbia, and Melanie Hundley (Clint) of Chapin; beloved granddaughters, Jordan Hundley, Chloe Hundley, and Sara Catherine Ritner; brother, Jimmy Horchler (Elaine); sister, Carole Lancaster (Dennis); nieces Sarah Thacker, Janna Claire Horchler; nephews Justin Lancaster, Jack Horchler; her parrot, Cricket, and her fiercely loyal and beloved dog, Frankie, who barnacled himself to Betty's side. Betty is also survived by countless friends and neighbors who went above and beyond to provide care and comfort in Betty's last weeks. The family would like to thank Dr. James Williams and staff of South Carolina Oncology Associates. Betty was a force of nature, is deeply loved, and will be incredibly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.ocrahope.org
). Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Betty's life will be announced at a later date. A complete obituary will be available on the web site of Temples-Halloran Funeral Home, which is handling current arrangements.