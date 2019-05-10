Betty Louise Meetze Stone IRMO Funeral services for Betty Louise Meetze Stone, 75, of Irmo, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in White Rock, SC, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. She was born on May 10, 1943 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 9, 2019. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanchapin.com. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 10, 2019