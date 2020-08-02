Betty Lynn Ford Bertram COLUMBIA - Betty Lynn Ford Bertram, age 77, of White Rock, passed away on July 30, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. The family intends to hold a memorial service to celebrate her life when local health conditions may allow her family and friends to gather. Ms. Bertram was born near Nichols, SC to Wilton Murphy Ford and Maude Graves Ford. She attended Brookland-Cayce High School and worked as a clerk for Bank of America until retirement. She was a member of Platt Springs United Methodist Church in West Columbia and had been active in the Order of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Larry Murphy Ford and James Harold Ford, former husband Malcolm Bailey Bertram, and their beloved daughter Janet Lynn Bertram. She is survived by her son Joseph Michael Bertram (Allison) of Columbia, brother Daniel Curtis Ford (Sandy) of Belvedere, sister-in-law Pam Whitley Ford of New Port Richey, FL, grandchildren Andrew M. Bertram of West Columbia, Glenn R. Bertram of Greensboro, NC, and Sydney C. Bertram of Columbia; and six nieces and nephews whom she held dear. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Hospice in White Rock. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com